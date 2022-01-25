‘This is start of new IBM’ as the IT giant posts best sales growth in 10 years

Krishna’s strategy to steer IBM, which traditionally focused on mainframe computers and information-technology services, into the fast-growing cloud-computing market helped revive sales after years of stagnant revenue growth. However, even as companies shift more of their operations to the internet, IBM faces competition in cloud services from giants like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. IBM is seeking to distinguish itself from its bigger rivals in cloud by offering a hybrid model, which assists clients in storing and computing data across on-premises infrastructure, private cloud services and servers run by public providers.