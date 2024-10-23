This little known private-equity firm booked a 79-fold return

The long-term approach meant CrownRock could be patient while oil producers were experimenting with various hydraulic-fracturing, or fracking, techniques, said J. McLane, chief investment officer at the Lime Rock Partners strategy, which invested in CrownRock. For example, CrownRock drilled its first horizontal well in 2015, years after directional drilling had become widespread in the U.S. That helped the company avoid the issues of interference with other wells and pressure drops in unextracted crude that plagued early adopters of the method, McLane said.