Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) on Tuesday announced its decision to conduct a meeting with the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on November 25 to consider the proposal of issuing bonus shares.

IMFA also informed that the trading window for trading in securities of the company will remain closed for all the directors, key managerial persons, designated persons and the connected persons covered under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (prohibition of insider trading) regulations, 2015 from November 23 to November 28.

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 25th November 2021, inter alia, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed for all the Directors, Key Managerial Persons, Designated Persons and the Connected Persons covered under the said regulations from 23rd November 2021 to 28th November 2021 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of issue of Bonus shares . The record date for the Bonus Issue will be communicated in due course," IMFA said in its statement.

Just last month, the Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), one of the country’s largest producers of ferro alloys, posted an over three-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹143.71 crore during the September quarter, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had ₹43.73-crore PAT during the July-September period of the 2020-21 financial year, IMFA said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the company said its total income rose to ₹657.97 crore from ₹453.67 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses were at ₹454.15 crore as against ₹396.73 crore in the year ago quarter.

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), IMFA is India's leading fully integrated producer of value added ferro chrome with capacity of 2.84 lakh tonnes per annum.

