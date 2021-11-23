This metal company to consider bonus shares on November 25

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 25th November 2021, inter alia, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed for all the Directors, Key Managerial Persons, Designated Persons and the Connected Persons covered under the said regulations from 23rd November 2021 to 28th November 2021 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of issue of Bonus shares . The record date for the Bonus Issue will be communicated in due course," IMFA said in its statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}