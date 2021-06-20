This MNC gives its 20,000 staff the choice of ‘when and where they work'

Auditing and accounting Deloitte has allowed its 20,000 UK employees to choose 'when', 'where', and 'how to work' in the future.

The firm offered its employees such flexible options (when, where, and how they work) following the success of remote working amid the Covid pandemic.

Previously also Deloitte had offered flexible working--much before the Covid pandemic, but in its latest announcement, the company has ditched its office-focused approach even if the pandemic gets over.

“We will let our people choose where they need to be to do their best work, in balance with their professional and personal responsibilities," the Deloitte chief executive, Richard Houston, said.

"I'm not going to announce any set number of days for people to be in the office or in specific locations. That means that our people can choose how often they come to the office, if they choose to do so at all, while focusing on how we can best serve our clients," the company added.

Recently, Deloitte had conducted a survey asking employees about their preferences of working location. The survey revealed that 81% of respondents anticipate working from a Deloitte office for up to two days a week in the future.

The research also showed that 96% of Deloitte’s people want to have the freedom to choose how flexibly they will work in the future.

In addition, 86% of respondents ranked ‘collaborating with team colleagues’ and ‘interacting with others' within their top three ways they envisage using the office in the future.

Consequently, Deloitte said, "Once government restrictions allow for a return to offices at 100% capacity, Deloitte will see the firm’s office buildings being used principally for team collaboration, training and client meetings".

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to embrace the benefits from the last 16 months of being able to spend more time at home," said Houston, “while our people can be flexible in the way they work and reconnect with their colleagues and the office as needed."

