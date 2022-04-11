This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It needs to be noted that this similar feature has already introduced on WhatsApp Desktop last month. While the information has been released to some beta testers on Android and iOS this week.
Meta-led WhatsApp is likely introducing a new feature that allows users to understand when a document is fully downloaded on their device or uploaded to their services.
WABetaInfo which is the main independent portal to discover the news and real-time updates about WhatsApp, in a notification said, the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web, and Desktop bring the ability to view the estimated time of arrival when sharing documents, so when the document will be completely downloaded on your phone or Desktop.
This same information is also shown when uploading a document, the portal mentioned.
As per the portal, the new information will allow the user to understand when the document will be completely sent or downloaded on their device. This feature is very useful, in particular for those beta testers in Argentina that can share documents up to 2GB.
Before releasing this new feature to Android, iOS, and Desktop, WhatsApp is said to have tested the ability to share media files up to 2GB in size to some users in Argentina.
The portal highlights that even if the screenshot is taken from WhatsApp beta for Android, some beta testers can also see the same information on WhatsApp beta for iOS.
"This feature has been released on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS this week, but it is already available to all beta testers on Desktop, and more activations are planned at a later date," the portal said.
