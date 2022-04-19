This Noida-based foodservice firm's shares turn ex-split today. Key highlights

This Noida-based foodservice firm's shares turn ex-split today. Key highlights2 min read . 05:25 PM IST
- The company has fixed the record date of the stock split on April 20 (Wednesday) ’ to determine the eligibility of Shareholders.
Noida-based food service company, Jubilant FoodWorks on Tuesday turned ex-split on stock exchanges ahead of the sub-division of equity shares tomorrow which is the record date.
The Dominos and Dunkin Donuts operator has announced a stock split of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5. This means, that for 1 equity share of the company having a face value of ₹10 each, the shareholder will receive five equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each.
Ex split usually is an ex-date that is set one business day before the record date since the Indian stock exchanges follow two business days settlement for delivery of shares after the day the order executes.
Further, the ex-split date means the day the stock starts to trade at the new adjusted sub-divided price.
On BSE, Jubilant FoodWorks shares finished at ₹545.85 apiece down by ₹23.05 or 4.05%. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹584.90 apiece and ₹529.50 apiece during the trading hours.
The shares stood at ₹568.90 apiece on the previous closing day on BSE.
On Wednesday, investors holding Jubilant FoodWorks shares will witness additional shares in their accounts after the split in the prices.
The stock split makes a company's shares affordable and improves its trading liquidity.
A part of Jubilant Bhartia Group, the Jubilant FoodWorks is the country's largest food service company. It holds the master franchise rights for three international brands, Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts, and Popeyes addressing three different food market segments.
Currently, Jubilant FoodWorks operates more than 1,500 outlets for Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts, and Hong's Kitchen and is a market leader in the pizza segment. The Company has more than 30,000 brand ambassadors committed to delivering value to its customers.