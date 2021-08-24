Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This PSU is first in India to vaccinate entire workforce against Covid-19

Premium
The company identified various target groups and conducted special drives along with door to door campaigns.
2 min read . 06:03 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

The mining PSU has a strength of around 50,000 people, including more than 13,000 full time employees, 16,000 contract workers and their 20,000 family members

Companies have been moving quickly to vaccinate their employees so that normal operations can be restored. Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, has become the first public sector undertaking (PSU) in India to vaccinate its entire workforce and their family members against the novel coronavirus.

According to Ministry of Coal, NCL has a strength of around 50,000 people. It includes more than 13,000 full time employees, 16,000 contract workers and their 20,000 family members residing in and around its operation areas.

Also Read: India risks 600,000 Covid-19 cases daily if doesn’t vaccinate more, study says

“During the unprecedented crisis of Covid, our coal warriors worked 24x7 and ensured uninterrupted coal supply to the nation. They are our real assets and the health and safety of them and their families are our prime concern. We left no stone unturned to get them vaccinated," said NCL CMD Prabhat Kumar Sinha.

NCL started its Covid vaccination drive with full support of local administration, and later on also mobilised its own resources to get all its workforce and their families vaccinated. Various target groups were identified and special drives along with door to door campaigns were conducted to achieve this goal, the Coal Ministry stated.

“As all of the workforce along with their family members have been administered with first dose, we have already started administering second dose to them. The company has also procured 30,000 doses of the vaccine that not only helped us in administration of first dose, but also giving fillip to the second dose vaccination drive. We will also be able to complete their second dose of vaccination very soon," said NCL General Manager (Personnel) Charles Juster.

NCL is Singrauli based Miniratna company owned by the Government of India. It operates with 10 highly mechanised opencast coal mines and accounts for 15 per cent of national coal production. The company had produced over 115 million tonnes of coal during the last financial year.

 

