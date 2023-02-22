This PSU stock turns ex-dividend today: Do you own it?
The board of directors of IRCTC in its meeting held on February 9, 2023 declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share
IRCTC, the tourism and ticketing arm of Indian Railways, is going to turn ex-dividend today as the company's board of the public sector undertaking has fixed record date for dividend payment.
