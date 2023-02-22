This PSU stock turns ex-dividend today: Do you own it?

"Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, has declared an interim dividend of Rs.3.50/- per share on Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2022-23, which is 175% of paid-up share capital. The Board of Directors have fixed Wednesday, February 22, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of Interim dividend. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration," said IRCTC in its filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}