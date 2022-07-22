This smallcap turns multibagger, shares hit new 52-week high on stock split

Diversified FMCG, Hindustan Foods (HFL) touched a fresh 52-week high during Friday's trading session before correcting. The has fixed July 22 as the record date for its stock split in the ratio of 1:5. It's a small-cap firm listed on exchanges and has emerged as a multi-bagger due to stellar performance in market price. HFL has made a journey from below ₹100 apiece during the first nationwide lockdown in India to over ₹560 mark today. It has given more than a 500% return since March 2020.

