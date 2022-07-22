This smallcap turns multibagger, shares hit new 52-week high on stock split

The company had fixed July 22 as the record date for the sub-division of equity shares. In the stock split, every 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each was sub-divided into 5 equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each. Hence, the ratio of 1:5.
Diversified FMCG, Hindustan Foods (HFL) touched a fresh 52-week high during Friday's trading session before correcting. The has fixed July 22 as the record date for its stock split in the ratio of 1:5. It's a small-cap firm listed on exchanges and has emerged as a multi-bagger due to stellar performance in market price. HFL has made a journey from below ₹100 apiece during the first nationwide lockdown in India to over ₹560 mark today. It has given more than a 500% return since March 2020.
On BSE, during the closing hours, HFL corrected and settled at ₹491.45 apiece up by ₹4.35 or 0.88%. Its market cap is around ₹5,540.74 crore at the current price level.
Earlier today, HFL shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹568 during the trading session on BSE.
Compared to its current closing price, HFL shares have gained by 24.5% in a year, and the rise is a massive 431.24% since March 25, 2020, when the first nationwide lockdown took place. However, compared to its new 52-week high, HFL shares have jumped by nearly 44% in a year, and skyrocketed by a breath-taking 514% since March 25, 2020.
For FY22, Hindustan Foods posted a net profit of ₹44.66 crore compared to ₹37.25 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,040 crore compared to ₹1,407.17 crore.
Hindustan Foods is a diversified FMCG company, specialising in setting up one-stop contract manufacturing solutions and the ability to consistently deliver quality products. Its product range covers food & beverages, beauty & personal care, leather, sports footwear & accessories, home care, health & wellness, and pest control.