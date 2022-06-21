This startup announces one year of paid leaves for employees

Under the policy, employees will be entitled to full salary payment throughout the tenure of the leave for self illness and up to 25% for 3 months for a family member.
India's fastest-growing internet commerce company, Mesho on Tuesday announced a new unlimited leave policy that will enable employees to avail up to 365 days of paid leaves. The initiative is also part of Meesho’s comprehensive MeeCARE programme that is designed with an aim to enable employees to balance professional and personal goals.
The policy helps in times when the employees or their loved one is impacted by a critical illness that requires frequent or constant hospitalisation.
Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho said, “Driven by the core tenet of people-first, Meesho understands how every employee requirement is unique and diverse in nature. The introduction of infinite leaves, thereby, takes our focus on creating a conducive environment for employees a notch higher. We have introduced several progressive policies in the past with the constant endeavor to assist Meeshoites in their professional and personal commitments. All our policies are designed with the aim of making our employees feel valued, empowered, and cared for. "
Through this scheme, Meesho will ensure employees are reassured of all the necessary support and resources. In addition to compensation, employees will continue to receive other important benefits such as the contribution of provident fund, insurance, and additional medical benefits.
Furthermore, employees will also be eligible for appraisal cycles based on the contributions over the timeframe when they were actively working.
Not just that, Mesho also aims to help employees smoothly transition back to work and resurrect career paths, they will be able to return to work in the same role as designated earlier. The employee will be further placed in a parallel role of his / her choice within another team in the absence of the same position.
Employees would just require to raise a request on its HR management portal which will be immediately taken care of by the respective managers.
Meesho has been the frontrunner in championing industry first and forward-looking policies such as the boundaryless workplace model, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave, gender reassignment leave, and 10-day reset and recharge policy, statement said.
The new initiative enhances the company’s concerted efforts toward fostering an evolved and dynamic workplace that embellishes the culture of people-centricity.