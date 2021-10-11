This startup is offering cryptos backed by gold, silver to Indians

"We also have an instant redemption solution up to ₹50,000. Investors can give a redemption request on our app and equivalent money will be instantaneously credited to their bank account. We do this by maintaining a reserve account with ICICI Bank and RBL. Users can then spend this money on whatever they need. However users should note that GST of 3% does apply on the precious metals in question and the investment is made net of this amount," she said.