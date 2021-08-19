American multinational corporation and technology company Intel has announced an incentive of $250 ( ₹18,000 approximately) for all its employees, including those in India, to overcome the coronavirus vaccine hesitancy and increase protection against the killer virus.

Chief Executive Officer of the computer chipmaker in a mail stated that the incentive would be extended to all its employees who get vaccinated before December this year, reports Hindustan Times.

The technology company has more than 1 lakh employees globally and a sizeable chunk of it in India, where it has campuses in four sites in Bengaluru and one in Hyderabad.

“While Intel does not currently require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination, we commend those of you who have already gotten vaccinated and want to encourage others to do so. Subject to local law, we will offer the following to thank those of you that are vaccinated before the end of the year," wrote Gelsinger in the mail.

The firm is giving $250, which comes up to approximately ₹18,600 in India for those who will get vaccinated or have already been inoculated.

The company is also offering $100 (geo-adjusted) amount in food vouchers for its hourly employees, according to Gelsinger’s mail, the report added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.