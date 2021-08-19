Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >This tech company is offering nearly 20,000 to its employees to get vaccinated

This tech company is offering nearly 20,000 to its employees to get vaccinated

Premium
The firm is giving $250, which comes up to approximately 18,600 in India for those who will get vaccinated or have already been inoculated.
1 min read . 07:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Chief Executive Officer of the computer chipmaker in a mail stated that the incentive would be extended to all its employees who get vaccinated before December this year

American multinational corporation and technology company Intel has announced an incentive of $250 ( 18,000 approximately) for all its employees, including those in India, to overcome the coronavirus vaccine hesitancy and increase protection against the killer virus.

American multinational corporation and technology company Intel has announced an incentive of $250 ( 18,000 approximately) for all its employees, including those in India, to overcome the coronavirus vaccine hesitancy and increase protection against the killer virus.

Chief Executive Officer of the computer chipmaker in a mail stated that the incentive would be extended to all its employees who get vaccinated before December this year, reports Hindustan Times.

Chief Executive Officer of the computer chipmaker in a mail stated that the incentive would be extended to all its employees who get vaccinated before December this year, reports Hindustan Times.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The technology company has more than 1 lakh employees globally and a sizeable chunk of it in India, where it has campuses in four sites in Bengaluru and one in Hyderabad.

“While Intel does not currently require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination, we commend those of you who have already gotten vaccinated and want to encourage others to do so. Subject to local law, we will offer the following to thank those of you that are vaccinated before the end of the year," wrote Gelsinger in the mail.

The firm is giving $250, which comes up to approximately 18,600 in India for those who will get vaccinated or have already been inoculated.

The company is also offering $100 (geo-adjusted) amount in food vouchers for its hourly employees, according to Gelsinger’s mail, the report added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lag in jabs for 45+ ...

Premium

5 investing mistakes you should never make

Premium

How to invest ₹1 lakh in the present market

Premium

Loan auto debit data holds out recovery hopes

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!