This tech job grew 729% in a year amid AI-related layoffs. Salaries now touch ₹1.7 crore

As artificial intelligence reshapes enterprise technology, one job title is quietly becoming the most sought-after role in Silicon Valley: the forward-deployed engineer. Hiring data shows postings for the position have surged more than 700 per cent in a single year, with salaries reaching well above $200,000.

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While headlines about the technology industry have been dominated by layoffs and automation anxiety, a distinct counter-narrative is emerging in the jobs data. Forward-deployed engineers, professionals who embed directly with client companies to integrate AI into their workflows and build bespoke tools, are in demand at a scale that few roles in any sector can currently match.

What Is a Forward-Deployed Engineer and What Do They Actually Do? Forward-deployed engineers, widely referred to in the industry as FDEs, work inside client organisations rather than from their own company's offices. Their core function is to take AI platforms and products and adapt them to the specific operational needs of the businesses using them, whether that means customising software, redesigning workflows, or building entirely new tools from scratch.

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The role was pioneered and popularised by Palantir, the data analytics company, which built its business model around embedding engineers directly alongside customers to develop software calibrated to their exact requirements. That model has since been adopted across the industry.

From 643 Job Postings to 5,330 in Twelve Months The scale of demand for forward-deployed engineers has been stark. In April of last year, there were 643 job postings for forward-deployed engineering roles on Indeed. By April 2026, that figure had climbed to 5,330 postings, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 729 per cent, according to data shared with Business Insider.

Box chief executive Aaron Levie, writing on LinkedIn this week, framed the trajectory in unambiguous terms.

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"Forward-deployed engineers, or roles that do the equivalent motion, are about to become one of the most in-demand jobs in tech. And one of the most important functions for AI rollouts," Levie said.

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Among the companies actively hiring for the position are Anthropic, OpenAI, Palantir, and Stripe, as enterprise demand for customised AI tooling continues to accelerate. Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian also announced this week on LinkedIn that the company was ramping up hiring for the role, pointing to growing demand from clients and partners for its AI products.

Why Forward-Deployed Engineers Are Being Paid More Than $200,000 The compensation attached to the role reflects its scarcity and strategic importance. According to Indeed data, salaries for forward-deployed engineering positions range from approximately $170,000 to over $200,000 ( Up to ₹1.7 crore), placing the role among the most generously remunerated in the technology sector.

The premium is driven by the breadth of skills required. Forward-deployed engineers must combine deep technical proficiency with the communication and problem-solving abilities traditionally associated with management consulting, a combination that remains genuinely rare in the labour market.

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Why McKinsey, BCG and the Consulting Industry Are Hiring FDEs Too The demand for forward-deployed engineers is no longer confined to technology companies. The management consulting industry has moved aggressively into the same talent pool, as firms position themselves as the primary conduit through which large organisations adopt and operationalise AI.

For firms including McKinsey and Company and Boston Consulting Group, the expectation of what constitutes an ideal consultant has shifted materially. Technical fluency is now considered a baseline requirement rather than a differentiating attribute.

A job posting for a Principal Forward Deployment Engineer at QuantumBlack, McKinsey's AI division, specifies that candidates should possess more than eight years of hands-on experience in software, platform, or infrastructure engineering, alongside a bachelor's or master's degree in a technical discipline such as computer science, machine learning, applied statistics, mathematics, engineering, or artificial intelligence.

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Alex Singla, a senior partner at McKinsey who co-leads QuantumBlack, was direct about what the firm is looking for in candidates.

"What we want to be able to do is find those people that actually have a propensity to either be this great McKinsey consultant, and or a great technologist, and then groom them to be both," Singla said.

The One Tech Job That AI Is Creating Rather Than Destroying The rise of the forward-deployed engineer sits in pointed contrast to the broader narrative surrounding AI and employment. Where much of the debate has focused on which professional roles artificial intelligence will eliminate, the FDE represents a category of work that AI is actively generating, as every enterprise deployment of the technology requires human expertise to make it functional in practice.

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The consulting industry's pivot toward technical hiring suggests that the line between technology company and advisory firm is narrowing rapidly, with the forward-deployed engineer sitting precisely at that intersection.