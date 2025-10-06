This Tier 2 town is home to India's second richest man; has more billionaires than Kolkata, Pune

India has seen a robust growth in its economy over the past year, and this was reflective in this year's Hurun India Rich List 2025. The number of billionaires in the country has now crossed 350, a 6x growth from 2013, according to the report. The list records 284 new entrants, while 1,687 individuals have a net worth of ₹1,000 crore or more.

In terms of where India's billionaires reside, Mumbai tops the list, followed by New Delhi. However, a Tier 2 city has toppled the likes of metro cities like Kolkata, and business-heavy cities including Pune, Noida and Gurugram.

Gujarat city has 16 billionaires Ahmedabad, the capital of Gujarat, has a total number of 16 billionaires, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025. The city has bagged the sixth position in housing most billionaires, surpassing business-heavy cities like Pune, Noida and Gurugram, and metro cities like Kolkata.

Ahmedabad also houses Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani, who has emerged as the second-richest person of India with a net worth of ₹8,14,720 crore.

Mumbai has retained the top position with 91 billionaires, while New Delhi follows close with 70 of them.

Hurun India Rich List

“Mumbai leads with 451 entries on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, up from 255 in 2021, and remains home to India’s richest, Mukesh Ambani & family, with a total of 91 billionaires. New Delhi follows with 224 entries, rising from 167, led by Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family, and counts 70 billionaires,” Hurun said in a statement.

“Bengaluru takes third place with 116 entries, headed by Azim Premji & family, while Hyderabad climbs to 102, led by Murali Divi & family. Chennai (94), Ahmedabad (68) and Kolkata (68) also show strong representation,” it adds.

Top 10 cities with most billionaires 1. Mumbai: Number of billionaires: 91; Richest billionaire: Mukesh Ambani & family ( ₹9,55,410 crore)

2. New Delhi: Number of billionaires: 70; Richest billionaire: Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family ( ₹2,84,120 crore)

3. Bengaluru: Number of billionaires: 31; Richest billionaire: Azim Premji & family ( ₹2,21,250 crore)

4. Hyderabad: Number of billionaires: 19; Richest billionaire: Murali Divi & family ( ₹91,100 crore)

5. Chennai: Number of billionaires: 22; Richest billionaire: Venu Srinivasan ( ₹85,260 crore)

6. Ahmedabad: Number of billionaires: 16; Richest billionaire: Gautam Adani & family ( ₹8,14,720 crore)

7. Kolkata: Number of billionaires: 11; Richest billionaire: Sanjiv Goenka & family ( ₹58,730 crore)

8. Pune: Number of billionaires: 12; Richest billionaire: Cyrus S Poonawalla & family ( ₹2,46,460 crore)

9. Gurugram: Number of billionaires: 4; Richest billionaire: Nirmal Kumar Minda & family ( ₹38,300 crore)