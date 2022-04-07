This upcoming WhatsApp feature will completely change the way you chat

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WABetaInfo, which is the main independent portal where you can discover the news and real-time updates about WhatsApp, has confirmed the testing of new features.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mobile application, WhatsApp is working on new features for its smartphones and Desktop users. This time, the Facebook-backed messaging app is testing a new version of message reactions for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android smartphones. Also, new updates and features are being tested for iOS and Desktop users.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mobile application, WhatsApp is working on new features for its smartphones and Desktop users. This time, the Facebook-backed messaging app is testing a new version of message reactions for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android smartphones. Also, new updates and features are being tested for iOS and Desktop users.
WABetaInfo, which is the main independent portal where you can discover the news and real-time updates about WhatsApp, has confirmed the testing of new features.
WABetaInfo, which is the main independent portal where you can discover the news and real-time updates about WhatsApp, has confirmed the testing of new features.
In a statement today, WABetaInfo said, "when we have announced that WhatsApp was working on the ability to react to messages, we explained that it is possible to choose between 6 different emojis: Like, Love, Laugh, Suprised, Sad, and Thanks. Some people wanted more emojis to use as reactions, and WhatsApp is finally working on a new version that offers more reactions for a future update of the app!"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the portal, WhatsApp is planning to add a new plus button in the reaction bar in a future update: after tapping the new plus button, the user should be able to react to the message by choosing a different emoji.
However, the independent portal said that there is no evidence in the app that lets us understand which new emojis set will be added, but if we look into Facebook Messenger and Instagram, it is possible to choose any emoji you want: probably WhatsApp will let us choose any emoji as well.
"We will keep you up to date. This new version of message reactions is under development and will be added in a future update of the app. Unfortunately, a release date is unknown at the moment, so be sure to frequently visit this website to discover when it is available!" the portal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Wednesday, the portal stated that WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.9.4. Under the new version, some users were able to send reactions on WhatsApp after installing the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.8.3 update, but it was a quick test for certain users and it has been disabled after some days.
WABetaInfo signaled that if the feature is not available for your WhatsApp account, it means it is not ready yet. WhatsApp is now enabling the feature to some beta testers, but more activations are planned for the future.
Also, it is said that after introducing the ability to open view photos and videos on the WhatsApp beta UWP 2.2212.2.0 update, WhatsApp is now releasing another feature that was missing in the UWP version - archived chats! The new beta version for Windows offers a more stable experience and it is a native app compatible with Windows 10 and newer OS versions, and it has been developed to be immediately compatible with multi-device. Additionally, WhatsApp has also introduced new icons when opening the chat options (Media, Files, Links, Encryption, and Groups) in the new update.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
WhatsApp is also working on exciting features for the WhatsApp Desktop beta. As per WABetaInfo, the app is always working on new improvements for multi-device, even if some features are currently not supported, such as the ability to generate rich link previews on WhatsApp Web. About WhatsApp Desktop, the application has always supported link previews, but they stopped working recently due to some technical reasons. WhatsApp has finally addressed the issue by introducing a fix last week, and WhatsApp Desktop is now able to generate link previews again!
Furthermore, WhatsApp is said to have submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 22.8.0.72. The version marked within WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.8.72. In the new update, the app is working on creating poll options for group.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!