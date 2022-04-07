This upcoming WhatsApp feature will completely change the way you chat

Also, it is said that after introducing the ability to open view photos and videos on the WhatsApp beta UWP 2.2212.2.0 update, WhatsApp is now releasing another feature that was missing in the UWP version - archived chats! The new beta version for Windows offers a more stable experience and it is a native app compatible with Windows 10 and newer OS versions, and it has been developed to be immediately compatible with multi-device. Additionally, WhatsApp has also introduced new icons when opening the chat options (Media, Files, Links, Encryption, and Groups) in the new update.

