Thomas Cook India and SOTC partner Emirates Holidays to offer premium packages

The partnership targets India's leisure, business and business plus leisure segments with a portfolio of both ready-to-book and personalised air-inclusive holidays across Emirates’ network of about 120 destinations.
Thomas Cook (India) Limited, an omnichannel travel services company, and its group company SOTC Travel have tied up with Emirates Holidays, the tour operating arm of Emirates Airlines, to offer premium packages curated by Emirates Holidays for around 120 destinations.
The companies have been appointed preferred sales agents (PSA) for the Indian market by Emirates Holidays with a focus on India, a growing market for outbound travel. The partnership targets the country’s leisure, business and business plus leisure segments with a portfolio of both ready-to-book and personalised air-inclusive holidays across Emirates’ network of about 120 destinations.
Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “This partnership reflects the confidence of Emirates Holidays in our brands, the strength of our consumer base and our extensive reach across B2C and B2B segments, pan India. With India positioned as one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets, the announcement of our partnership is perfectly timed: the reopening of India’s skies ushering in revival and growth of tourism.“
The company intends to target families, millennials, groups of friends, young professionals, seniors, business and b-leisure travellers, said Daniel D’souza, president and country head, holidays, SOTC Travel.
Bob Kabli, senior vice president, online business development at Emirates Holidays said: “Our travel packages are sure to delight the discerning Indian customer who is looking for unique travel experiences that are backed by decades of travel expertise and the award-winning flight service on Emirates. Customers can enjoy a host of benefits and guaranteed savings when booking travel to their dream destination with Emirates Holidays."