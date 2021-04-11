Thomas Cook (India) Ltd has been on an expansion spree despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. The travel firm has inaugurated its first Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet in Jammu with a focus to leverage the growth potential of the region. Jammu‘s consumers will benefit from Thomas Cook India’s range of end-to-end travel solutions, including international and domestic holidays (group tours, personalized and luxury holidays, cruises, etc.), travel insurance and visa services.

Thomas Cook India has set up its first Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet at Jammu‘s Bahu Plaza.

The company said that there’s a lockdown fatigue among Jammu based consumers and that they are showcasing significant pent-up demand for travel for the upcoming summer holiday season. Jammu‘s travellers are displaying interest in non-standard elements: accommodation in a villa, haveli/fort or a plantation bungalow amidst tea–coffee estates.

Jammu's millennials and Gen Z travellers prefer exciting options of outdoor- or adventure-based experiences such as kayaking, dune bashing, snorkelling, ziplining and wildlife jungle safaris, the company said.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head-holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, said, “We have been observing strong and increasing travel appetite from Jammu and hence we are delighted to announce our first Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet in Jammu. We have selected Bahu Plaza given its prime location that provides us with a viable catchment across families, young working professionals and corporate travellers."

The company has also expanded its footprint in Uttar Pradesh with the launch of a new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet in Varanasi at RathYatra Chauraha. This expansion augments Thomas Cook India‘s distribution and reach in Uttar Pradesh to seven consumer access centres, which includes one owned branch and six Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets–across Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

“Varanasi offers us strong growth potential and we have carefully selected the location of a key commercial centre to access a diversity of consumer segments," Kale added.

In its Holiday Readiness Report, Thomas Cook India highlighted two key insights: a significant 67% respondents are keen to travel in the next six months and a sizeable 84% prefer reputed brands—especially when travelling amid the threat of covid. The company said that it will continue to enter new markets leveraging the growing demand for trusted travel brands.

