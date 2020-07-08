Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Thomas Cook India launches initiative to tap demand for mini vacations in Europe
Shares of Thomas Cook (India) were trading at 30.90% on BSE, up 4.92% from its previous close

Thomas Cook India launches initiative to tap demand for mini vacations in Europe

1 min read . 02:28 PM IST PTI

Iconic destinations such as Istanbul, Budapest, Salzburg, Vienna, Helsinki, Krakow; millennial favourites of Prague and Zagreb, among others are included in City Escapes, Thomas Cook India said

NEW DELHI : Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said it has launched an initiative -- 'City Escapes'-- to tap the growing demand for very short vacations.

Despite the pandemic, international travel remains high on the Indian consumer's bucket list, and Europe is a clear favourite, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

The 'City Escapes' was conceptualised to offer Indians bite-sized breaks in and around Europe, it added.

"Indian consumers are displaying a growing appetite for mini-cations that are convenient and flexible. Therefore, our City Escapes have been thoughtfully designed to include centrally located hotels for easy access, optional top-ups with a diversity of experiences - and at very affordable pricing," Thomas Cook (India) Holidays, MICE, Visa - president & country head Rajeev Kale said.

Iconic destinations such as Istanbul, Budapest, Salzburg, Vienna, Helsinki, Krakow; millennial favourites of Prague and Zagreb, among others are included in City Escapes, Thomas Cook India said.

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) were trading at Rs 30.90% on BSE, up 4.92% from its previous close.

