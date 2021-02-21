Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Thomas Cook India plans to raise up to Rs450 crore
Thomas Cook India plans to raise up to Rs450 crore

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST PTI

The company's board has approved issuance of up to 45 crore Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares of face value of Rs10 each to Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Saturday said it plans to raise up to Rs450 crore via issue of Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares (OCCRPS) through private placement.

The company's board has approved issuance of up to 45 crore OCCRPS of face value of Rs10 each to Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd, the promoter of the company, through private placement on a preferential basis, Thomas Cook said in a regulatory filing.

The size of the issue is up to Rs450 crore subject to the approval of regulatory, statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company, it added.

