Travel services company Thomas Cook India and its group company, SOTC Travel have signed a three-year agreement with low-cost carrier Air Arabia in the Middle East and North Africa.

The partnership, the company said, will include flight-inclusive holiday packages using its technology platform. The holiday portfolio will be curated by Thomas Cook and SOTC, with air inventory and exclusive fares being provided by the airline.

The tie-up will expand the customer base and provide marketing investment to focus on, couples, millennials, groups of friends, seniors, B-leisure customers, etc.

Air Arabia currently operates from 12 Indian cities (metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and tier 2-3 markets like Ahmedabad, Calicut, Coimbatore, Goa, Jaipur, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. It will start its Nagpur segment this month. It operates in 170 international companies spanning the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Mahesh Iyer, executive director and CEO, Thomas Cook said the company had reimagined its business in the past 18 months and that in packages like these, the consumer advantage is significant. "The packages bring customers the convenience and choice of pre-packaged products with an end-to-end experience."

Thomas Cook India had said that its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 was ₹93.83 crores. It had posted a net loss of ₹108.62 crores in the last fiscal. Its consolidated income during this period was ₹315.71 crores.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.