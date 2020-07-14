Thomas Cook India, SOTC offer premium, chauffeured tours across 32 countries

NEW DELHI: Aimed at ensuring the health and safety of its customers, Thomas Cook (India) along with group company SOTC Travel Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch Private Journeys. The premium offering will provide chauffeured van tours, strategically designed for smaller groups of family or friends. Private Journeys covers more than 32 countries, for travel from September at a starting price of ₹25, 800.

Curated by experts, the companies said these exclusive private experiences include both sightseeing and food. Destinations include, France, Italy, Switzerland, Finland, Russia, Romania, Kenya, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Thailand and Vietnam, among others.

Curated by experts, the companies said these exclusive private experiences include both sightseeing and food. Destinations include, France, Italy, Switzerland, Finland, Russia, Romania, Kenya, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Thailand and Vietnam, among others.

A guest will have access to premium, private vehicles with English speaking driver, centrally located four-star hotels.

It comes with zero cancellation charges up to 15 days prior to departure, and a medical insurance cover that includes covid-19-related hospitalisation and EMI payment option.

Rajeev Kale, president & country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) said, "As we enter a new era of travel with increased focus on health and safety, our Private Journeys intends to bring back consumer confidence with a unique concept of premium, chauffeur-driven van tours, specially designed for smaller/secure groups of family or close friends."

In partnership with Apollo Clinics, the programme will ensure health and safety protocols across travel touch-points - from airports, transportation, hotels, to restaurants and attractions.

Daniel Dsouza, president & country head, leisure, SOTC Travel said, “Private trips is an emerging trend, that lets families and friends enjoy and explore a destination in privacy and safety in the COVID era. To ensure a safe customer journey right from the start, we have conceptualised Virtual Outlets to assist via phone, chat or a video call for customers seeking contactless services."

