Thomas Cook India, Vistara partner to launch international getaways programme

Mahesh Iyer, executive director and CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., said, “Post the successful launch of our domestic range last year, we are delighted to extend our partnership to international short-haul destinations. We intend to leverage the strong pent up demand and convenience of no visa/easy visa destinations to introduce these for South-East Asia, UAE and Maldives. We have ensured great care in the selection of hotels and our product range extends from affordable luxury to premium holidays."