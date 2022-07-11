Thomas Cook India, Vistara partner to launch international getaways programme

‘Vistara Getaways’ has been built by the Thomas Cook India Group and consists of flights via the airline, transfers, hotel stays, sightseeing/experiences, visas
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Travel services company Thomas Cook India and its group company SOTC Travel have launched Vistara Getaways – International.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Travel services company Thomas Cook India and its group company SOTC Travel have launched Vistara Getaways – International.
This is an extension of its partnership with Vistara airlines that was signed in 2021. Vistara Getaways – International looks to capitalise on easing of international restrictions and the convenience of no-visa/easy visa short-haul destinations, the first phase of the international launch offers attractive air-inclusive holidays across Thailand, Singapore, Dubai and Maldives.
This is an extension of its partnership with Vistara airlines that was signed in 2021. Vistara Getaways – International looks to capitalise on easing of international restrictions and the convenience of no-visa/easy visa short-haul destinations, the first phase of the international launch offers attractive air-inclusive holidays across Thailand, Singapore, Dubai and Maldives.
‘Vistara Getaways’ has been built by the Thomas Cook India Group and consists of flights via the airline, transfers, hotel stays, sightseeing/experiences, visas and a dedicated concierge service. The digital interface for Vistara’s customers will have premium global hotel brands including, Dusit Thani in Thailand, Armani Hotel, Dubai, Angsana Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in Maldives, etc.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Its Getaways portfolio also offers similar packages in domestic locations including Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Leh-Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Goa, Andamans, Kerala and the North East.
Mahesh Iyer, executive director and CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., said, “Post the successful launch of our domestic range last year, we are delighted to extend our partnership to international short-haul destinations. We intend to leverage the strong pent up demand and convenience of no visa/easy visa destinations to introduce these for South-East Asia, UAE and Maldives. We have ensured great care in the selection of hotels and our product range extends from affordable luxury to premium holidays."
According to FICCI’s report, ‘Rebuilding Tourism for the Future’, the total contribution of travel and tourism to the GDP in India in 2019 was 7% of the total economy or ₹15.729 billion. This plummeted to 4.3% or ₹9167 billion in 2020. In 2021, the figure did pick up to 5.8% or ₹13,161 billion in 2021.