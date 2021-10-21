Thomas Cook India Ltd and its group company SOTC Travel have partnered with Vistara to sign exclusive long-term agreement and also launched Vistara Getaways.

Vistara Getaways, which includes exciting range of air-inclusive holiday packages, offers Vistara customers diverse range of holidays from Thomas Cook and SOTC and at attractive prices.

For the same, a user-friendly interface has been created by Thomas Cook, that seeks to empower customers with simple, quick and convenient online bookings.

Thomas Cook India, in a filing said, Vistara Getaways will bring customers an unbeatable four-pronged benefit: Unique air-inclusive holiday

experiences, special pricing, the reassurance and service excellence, a comprehensive safety commitment and assured safe travel program in association with Apollo Clinics and Vistara’s stringent safety and hygiene protocols.

The packages can be accessed on Vistara’s extensive network of 30 domestic hubs, including India’s metros, tier 2 and 3 destinations.

“The exciting holiday portfolio is targeted at not just families and corporate b-leisure travellers, but also millennials and young working professionals and brings together the collective expertise of the three brands - to create truly memorable holiday experiences," said Mahesh Iyer, Executive Director and CEO, Thomas Cook India.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara said, “With the market showing strong signs of recovery and people beginning to travel again, we are hopeful that Vistara Getaways will enable us to offer more value and enhance their overall travel experience. We are also excited about the association with

Thomas Cook and SOTC, which is a promise of consistent, world-class experience to our customers across all aspects of their travel."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.