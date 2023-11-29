Thomas Cook promoter Fairbridge Capital to sell 8.5% stake in the company via offer for sale
According to the exchange filing by the company, the promoter proposes to sell up to 32,000,000 shares of the travel company with the floor price for the same at ₹125/share.
Thomas Cook Ltd, Mumbai-based travel agency, on Wednesday, said that its promoter Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) is looking to sell up to 8.5% stake in the company through an offer for sale.
