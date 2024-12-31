Global travel agency Thomas Cook's Indian arm closed its affected systems after a cyber attack took down its IT infrastructure, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, December 31.
“We wish to inform you that there has been an incident involving cyber attack on our IT infrastructure,” said the company in a BSE filing.
