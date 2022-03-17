Thomson enters India air conditioner market

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company plans to invest ₹500 crore in the home appliances sector over the next five years. The brand plans to capture 10% of the online air conditioners markets over the next three years
NEW DELHI: European electronics brand Thomson has forayed into the air conditioners market in India, ahead of peak summer, its local brand licensee partner for the country said.
Thomson sells television sets in India through its association with Super Platsronics Pvt Ltd., (SPPL), its India brand licensee. The newly launched air conditioner models will be available on Flipkart starting 26 March.
Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Platsronics Pvt Ltd. (SPPL), said the company plans to invest ₹500 crore in the home appliances sector over the next five years. The brand plans to capture 10% of the online air conditioners markets over the next three years.
“We are very aggressively looking at India’s home appliance segment as this is one of the fastest-growing industries. Globally an average penetration of air conditioner segment is 30% as compared to India’s at a meagre 4%. This gives us a huge pitch of opportunity to play at," said Marwah.
SPPL started out as a manufacturers of plastic injection moulding to making CRT and LED television sets. The company has three manufacturing plants in India. It has announced plans to open two additional factories in the country, with a unit in Hapur, and location of the second unit to be announced in due course, the company said.
The company has promised investments of ₹200 crore already with plans to pump in an additional ₹300 crore over two years.
The Indian manufacturing sector is expected to grow 30% this year, and Thomson plans to achieve localisation in manufacturing by participating in the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme offered by the government in the air-conditioners category, said Marwah.
