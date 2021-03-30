New Delhi: Electronics brand Thomson that largely sells television sets in India has entered the air cooling market ahead of the summer season with the launch of air coolers on Flipkart.

Thomson will launch air-coolers in the personal, desert and window category with products starting at ₹5,999.

The company’s launch is in line with its plans to expand into the consumer appliances market. It had launched Thomson branded washing machines in India last year.

Thomson, a European brand, is retailed in India through Noida-based Super Plastronics Private Ltd (SPPL)—the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India.

The company plans to capture a bigger share in India’s growing home appliance market. “Thomson is hoping to capture 15% of India’s online home appliance category in the next two years," it said in a press statement.

The products will go live on Flipkart on 1 April. Electronics as a category, led by smartphones, is a big beneficiary of the growing e-commerce market in India. Thomson too has been pushing more of its TV sets and washing machines online.

Electronics makers are also gearing up for a strong summer season especially as sales last year were impacted with the onset of covid related restrictions. Analyst estimates forecast a double-digit growth this summer for categories such as air conditioners, refrigerators etc.

India’s air cooler market is estimated at ₹2,600 crore and includes brands such as Symphony, Havell’s, Usha, Bajaj Electricals among others. The market has grown on the back of more innovation on the product side with companies adding features such as digital control panels and air purification qualities to air coolers. Moreover, the switch from non-branded coolers to branded ones has helped companies too.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via