Thousands of Amazon workers strike during pre-Christmas rush
SummaryWorkers at seven facilities join action, union says; e-commerce giant says operations won’t be affected strike.
Thousands of Amazon.com workers went on strike Thursday during the crucial run-up to Christmas over contract negotiations and the company’s refusal to recognize the Teamsters labor union.
