Ahmedabad : Three employees of Cadila Pharmaceuticals' Dholka-based plant near here in Gujarat have died of coronavirus infection, the company said on Saturday.

The deceased were part of the company's production and packaging departments, a spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, at least 26 employees of the pharma firm's manufacturing unit in Dholka had tested positive for the deadly virus.

"The company is saddened by the loss of three of its employees due to COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

He said one of the deceased employees was recently shifted to home isolation along with 20 others, while two were undergoing treatment at Sola Civil Hospital, he said.

The company has set up its own quarantine facility and has given the option to employees quarantined elsewhere to move to the facility, he added.

Ahmedabad district, which is worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, so far recorded 9,724 cases and 645 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

