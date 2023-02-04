Three large banks have exposure of ₹40,000 crore to Adani firms
- The exposure to Adani group companies accounts for 0.8% of the total gross advances of the top three state-run banks
The country’s top three state-run banks have an aggregate exposure of close to ₹40,000 crore to various entities of the Adani group, disclosures by banks showed, even as lenders and the Reserve Bank of India allayed fears of any stress on banks’ books because of the Adani stock rout.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×