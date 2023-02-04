Three large banks have exposure of 40,000 crore to Adani firms

The exposure to Adani group companies accounts for 0.8% of the total gross advances of the top three state-run banks. The largest lender, State Bank of India, has an exposure of ₹27,000 crore, while Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank have exposures of ₹5,380 crore and ₹7,000 crore, respectively. While SBI and PNB have explicitly stated their exposure to the Adani group, Bank of Baroda declined to disclose it but said it is a fourth of the group exposure permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).