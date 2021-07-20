Three-wheeler delinquencies at the heart of Bajaj Finance's asset quality woes

That apart, it launched its wallet business on 1 July and said it has onboarded 320,000 customers as of 18 July. It expects to onboard over 5 million customers for its wallet business in FY22. According to a statement, it has taken an approval of its board to apply to RBI for Payment Aggregator (PA) and Bharat Billpay Operating Unit (BBPOU) license, with a view to strengthen its presence in payments business.

