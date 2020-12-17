Thrikutam joins True North

“Fundamentally, we looked at companies that have a differentiated story and have a focused approach to the market based on a specific service or vertical specialization, say, in healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance, hitech, and manufacturing…the industries that are in the throes of major disruptions led by advances in areas such as cloud computing, wearables, 5G, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence, mostly tier 2-3 companies with at least 30% real digital revenue," Thrikutam said.