Thums up launches new campaign with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Deverakonda.

Thums up launches new campaign with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Deverakonda1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
The campaign, the company said, encourages consumers to have the ultimate experience by consuming the aerated beverage from a returnable glass bottle
New Delhi: Coca-Cola India owned Thums Up has launched a new television campaign ‘Toofan Glass Mein Nahin, Glass Se Peete Hain’ with actors Shahrukh Khan, and Vijay Deverakonda.
The campaign, the company said, encourages consumers to have the ultimate experience by consuming the aerated beverage from a returnable glass bottle, which enhances its strong taste with rising fizz.
The campaign has an integrated 360-degree marketing across TV, social, digital, and OOH. The television commercial revolves around the enriching experience of drinking the beverage. This commercial builds on the brand’s recent campaigns on strong taste and how it pairs well with the strong flavours of biryani.
Tish Condeno, senior category director, sparkling flavours for the company in India and southwest Asia, said, “The campaign featuring Shahrukh Khan and southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda resonates with the brand’s ideology of experiencing thunder from a returnable glass bottle."
The company added that the launch of the campaign reinstates the brand’s focus on providing consumers with a consumption experience directly through glass bottles.
Returnable glass bottles are part of its commitment to accelerate circular solutions for packaging, it added. It said it has a ‘World Without Waste’ strategy which focuses on the entire packaging lifecycle—from how bottles and cans are designed and produced to how they’re collected, recycled and repurposed.
Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), the company that came up with the campaign said “This is the strongest drink in the market, and the whole act of Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda grabbing a glass bottle from the chiller, and just having it straight up felt raw and strong."
According to think tank ICRIER, India’s non-alcoholic beverages market could grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% and hit ₹1.47 trillion by 2030. In 2019, the size of the overall beverages market including carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water, and fruit-based beverages was about ₹67,100 crore.