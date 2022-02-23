Thums Up ropes in Shahrukh Khan as new brand ambassador

"When we launched #PalatDe last year, the upside-down bottle of Thums Up became symbolic of the #PalatDe spirit - turning down every naysayer who cast a doubt on your ability. Building on this platform, we are thrilled to team up with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan to tell the story of the #ThumsUpStrong spirit. The strong unique taste of the brand is naturally weaved into strength as an emotion, that urges the drinkers to stay strong and believe in their dreams," said Sumeli Chatterjee, Head of Integrated Marketing Experiences, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.