Thyrocare looks to fill various CXO posts to meet government regulations

NEW DELHI: The board of diagnostic chain Thyrocare Technologies Ltd has authorised its chairman, managing director and chief executive officer A. Velumani to identify professional candidates for the positions of MD, CEO, chief financial officer and various other senior management positions in a bid to meet government regulations.

“The board has also authorised Dr A. Velumani, chairman, to identify a competent candidate for the position of managing director, CFO, CIO (chief information officer), CAO (chief administrative officer), CMO (chief marketing officer) and recommend to the board for approvals for terms and remuneration when a suitable candidate is identified for further approvals," Thyrocare said in a filing with exchanges on Thursday.

"The board has also authorised Dr A. Velumani, chairman, to identify a competent candidate for the position of managing director, CFO, CIO (chief information officer), CAO (chief administrative officer), CMO (chief marketing officer) and recommend to the board for approvals for terms and remuneration when a suitable candidate is identified for further approvals," Thyrocare said in a filing with exchanges on Thursday.

Currently, Velumani is the promoter, chairman, MD and CEO of the company, while A. Sundararaju is the executive director and CFO. Sundararaju is also a brother of Velumani and a co-promoter of the company.

The move is aimed at meeting Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, based on recommendations by the Uday Kotak-led committee on corporate governance, which had asked all companies to split the chairman and managing director role and other such professional appointments, Velumani told Mint on Thursday.

“With these appointments, we just want to give more professionals a chance to run Thyrocare and also meet the SEBI regulations," Velumani said.

Thyrocare is one of India’s largest laboratory chains which covers around 800 cities and towns of the country with its clinical chemistry laboratory in Navi Mumbai, supported by 11 regional laboratories.

The diagnostic chains has also been conducting covid-19 tests using RT-PCR in India, as well as in Bahrain and Muscat through its affiliates.

The company's shares rose on the news and were currentlytrading at ₹786, up 3% on the BSE.