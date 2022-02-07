API Group-backed Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, a pan-India diagnostic laboratory services provider, has announced the appointment of Rahul Guha as the company's managing director and chief executive officer with effect from May 2022.

A graduate of IIM-B, Rahul Guha joins API Group to head its diagnostics business. Rahul has spent almost 17 years at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he has led the health care and life sciences practice.

“I am very excited to join the phenomenal team at API Group and look forward to delivering a transformative customer experience to diagnostic users which will not only leverage the digital capabilities but also conjoin the extensive network of Thyrocare," said Rahul Guha.

On the appointment - Siddharth Shah, MD and CEO at API Holdings said, “As we strive towards making healthcare affordable and accessible to every single Indian, we are extremely excited to have Rahul join us in our mission. I am elated to share that Rahul will be leading Thyrocare as its MD and CEO and will also be responsible for diagnostics as a segment at the group level. His invaluable experience of over two decades in healthcare will help us scale our diagnostics franchise."

Prior to joining BCG, Rahul has been the co-founder and CEO of Nautilus Software and the Chief Technology Office (CTO) at ValuePay.com where he was responsible for product development in the US Market.

He has extensive project experience in MedTech and HealthTech and has worked closely with multiple startups on their digital incubation. He has been an active contributor to the pharma sector and has over 2 decades of experience.

