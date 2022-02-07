Thyrocare Technologies names Rahul Guha as MD & CEO

On the appointment - Siddharth Shah, MD and CEO at API Holdings said, “As we strive towards making healthcare affordable and accessible to every single Indian, we are extremely excited to have Rahul join us in our mission. I am elated to share that Rahul will be leading Thyrocare as its MD and CEO and will also be responsible for diagnostics as a segment at the group level. His invaluable experience of over two decades in healthcare will help us scale our diagnostics franchise."