Thyssenkrupp bags 600 crore EPC contract from Indian Oil

Thyssenkrupp bags ₹600 crore EPC contract from Indian Oil1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
- IOCL has awarded an EPC contract to Thyssenkrupp for 270 KTPA catalytic dewaxing unit for their Baroda refinery
NEW DELHI :Engineering firm Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions India on Thursday said it has received a USD 75 million (around ₹600 crore) contract from the energy major Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
IOCL has awarded an EPC contract to Thyssenkrupp for 270 KTPA Catalytic Dewaxing Unit (CDWU) for their Baroda Refinery, Gujarat in India.
The CDWU is an important unit in the production of lube base oils and finds its applications in the manufacture of lubricants.
“thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions with its experience in implementing various refinery and petrochemical projects will execute this project on LSTK basis. The engineering of the unit will be based on the package received from Chevron Lummus Global," the private firm said.
“This contract is a significant milestone in our refinery journey and of our association with IOCL. With this very important contract award, that serves as a strong motivation to all in the organisation, we are sure we are driven towards its successful implementation", said Rajesh Kamath, CEO and Managing Director of thyssenkrupp’s chemical plant business in India.
“The scope of EPC work of this project includes Detail Engineering, Project Management, Procurement, & Supply, Inspection & Expediting, Fabrication, Erection & Construction, Mechanical Completion & Pre-commissioning of Plant, Commissioning, Start up, PGTR & Hand over of plant," the release said.