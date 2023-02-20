Thyssenkrupp in talks to boost steel output capacity in India
New Delhi: Thyssenkrupp, the German engineering giant with interests in high-grade electrical steel manufacturing in India, is in talks with the Indian government to explore possibilities for expanding its production capacity, a top company executive said
New Delhi: Thyssenkrupp, the German engineering giant with interests in high-grade electrical steel manufacturing in India, is in talks with the Indian government to explore possibilities for expanding its production capacity, a top company executive said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×