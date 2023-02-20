Thyssenkrupp in talks to boost steel output capacity in India

“We are in discussions internally as well as with the government and other authorities about a possible capacity expansion in the country. Now, we are evaluating investment possibilities in case we want to expand here. We are also investigating whether we can find logical participation here with the help of Indian institutions and the government. The fact is that the necessity for the Indian market is absolutely there," said Georgios Giovanakis, chief executive of Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel GmbH, said in an interview. “At our plant in Nasik, we have enough land and supporting infrastructure for expansion. Hence, that is not a problem for us," he added.