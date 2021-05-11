Thyssenkrupp raises outlook as recovery boosts demand, prices

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook for the second time in three months, boosted by a global economic recovery that is driving both demand and prices for steel, car parts and materials.

The group now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to reach a mid triple-digit million euro amount in the year to September, having previously forecast to almost break even.

Thyssenkrupp swung to an adjusted EBIT of 220 million euros ($267 million) in the second quarter, compared with a 279 million loss last year, helped by higher prices for its products, that have also supported other sectors across Europe.

Shares were indicated 1% higher in pre-market trade.

The submarines-to-bearings maker is emerging from years of crisis during which it lost two CEOs, warned on profits numerous times and sold its elevators division - its crown jewel - to private equity.

"But we also know that we still have a lot of work to do. So we're not sitting back. The realignment of Thyssenkrupp remains a journey of many small steps – and we're taking those steps," Chief Executive Martina Merz said.

The group's steel division, Europe's second-largest after ArcelorMittal, swung to adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 47 million euros, compared with a 181 million euro loss in the same period last year.

Thyssenkrupp is considering spinning off the division after several attempts to merge or sell it, including to Britain's Liberty Steel, have failed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.