Thyssenkrupp raises outlook as recovery boosts demand, prices

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook for the second time in three months, boosted by a global economic recovery that is driving both demand and prices for steel, car parts and materials.

Thyssenkrupp swung to an adjusted EBIT of 220 million euros ($267 million) in the second quarter, compared with a 279 million loss last year, helped by higher prices for its products, that have also supported other sectors across Europe.

Shares were indicated 1% higher in pre-market trade.

The submarines-to-bearings maker is emerging from years of crisis during which it lost two CEOs, warned on profits numerous times and sold its elevators division - its crown jewel - to private equity.

"But we also know that we still have a lot of work to do. So we're not sitting back. The realignment of Thyssenkrupp remains a journey of many small steps – and we're taking those steps," Chief Executive Martina Merz said.

The group's steel division, Europe's second-largest after ArcelorMittal, swung to adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 47 million euros, compared with a 181 million euro loss in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thyssenkrupp is considering spinning off the division after several attempts to merge or sell it, including to Britain's Liberty Steel, have failed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.