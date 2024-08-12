Thyssenkrupp to Sell Site Stake in Tussle Over Steel Future

Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel unit plans to sell a stake in an industrial site in Germany after a supervisory board meeting ended without agreement on a broader restructuring of the ailing division.

Bloomberg
Published12 Aug 2024, 06:09 AM IST
Thyssenkrupp to Sell Site Stake in Tussle Over Steel Future
Thyssenkrupp to Sell Site Stake in Tussle Over Steel Future

(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel unit plans to sell a stake in an industrial site in Germany after a supervisory board meeting ended without agreement on a broader restructuring of the ailing division.

As part of a push to lower steelmaking capacity, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG is seeking to offload its 50% stake in Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH, according to a statement late Friday. The factory in Duisburg, which makes steel tubes among other products, employs roughly 3,000 people. 

The decision marks another step in the former industrial stalwart’s years-long attempts to restructure the struggling business. On Friday, supervisory board members — with half of the positions made up of worker representatives — met to discuss future financing by the parent to ensure an independent future for the steel unit. 

European steelmakers have for years suffered from weaker demand as well as pressure to lower emissions, and are reducing their workforces. Tata Steel Ltd. in June announced plans to cut 2,800 jobs and close furnaces at its UK operations. Germany’s Kloeckner & Co SE is proceeding with plans to cut 10% of its workforce in its European distribution. 

No Decision

A final decision on a broader restructuring wasn’t reached Friday, after labor board members balked at proposals including more capacity reductions and significant jobs cuts. The board resolved to await the findings of an independent expert report that will detail future financing needs. 

“After today’s meeting, we’re at half time in the debate about Thyssenkrupp Steel’s future,” according to a supervisory board statement. “Given the degree of the challenges, it’s probably not surprising this is turning into a two-step process.”

The steel unit’s board expects to finalize details of a financing deal for steel by Aug. 20 and discuss the plan at its next meeting on Aug. 29. 

Thyssenkrupp in April announced plans to reduce steel-making capacity by about a fifth, alongside substantial job cuts among the division’s 26,000 workers, as it attempts to offload the unit. The decision, pushed through against opposition from labor representatives, formed part of a 20% stake sale in the steel unit to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Corporate Group. Kretinsky is in talks to buy a further 30% of the business.

Once a flagship of Germany’s industrial strength, Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit has dragged on the company’s overall earnings for years, with investors upping the pressure to restructure the unit that is also saddled with significant pension liabilities. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 06:09 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsThyssenkrupp to Sell Site Stake in Tussle Over Steel Future

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.000.00
      Chennai
      71,753.000.00
      Delhi
      71,405.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue