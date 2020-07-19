TI Cycles on aggressive market penetration, branding strategy

TI Cycles also 'recalibrated' the working capital, besides bringing down inventories which improved cash flow and profit before tax despite a major dip in sales volume due to exit from the institutional segment and industry slowdown, he said. Company chairman M M Murugappan said the bicycles division 'reinvented' itself and despite the strategic exit from the (capital intensive) institutional segment, it managed to emerge stronger and more resilient with a road map for growth going forward.