Tianqi Slams Chile Regulator, Weighs Legal Options in SQM Deal
Tianqi Lithium Corp. is weighing legal options after Chile’s securities regulator snubbed the Chinese firm’s request to seek shareholder approval for a deal that would see a state-owned company take control of a sprawling lithium operation.
