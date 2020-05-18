TidalScale announces reseller agreement with Infosys

By adding TidalScale to their portfolio of offerings, Infosys will help bring software-defined server technology to their vast client network and make in-memory compute yet more accessible to enterprises with growing compute needs.

“Infosys' addition to our global reseller network builds on the momentum we've been gaining throughout early 2020. With their vast global reach, widespread credibility in the industry, and expertise in solution selling, Infosys will prove critical in educating enterprises on how software-defined servers help modernize their data centers—delivering better performance at half the TCO," said Gary Smerdon, President and CEO at TidalScale.

With TidalScale, businesses can run database or analytics workloads (e.g. Oracle Database, SAP HANA) at half the total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to traditional scaling options, said the company. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. Infosys has made an investment of US$3 million through the Infosys Innovation Fund in TidalScale between 2016 and 2018. The Fund had invested in a dozen start-ups, including Stellaris Venture Partners, Unsilo, Trifacta, Whoop and TidalScale using the fund but currently lists only eight investments.

" With Infosys' ability to optimize enterprise IT infrastructure with AI-powered technologies, this partnership will enable clients to cost-effectively scale their systems to provide better experiences. By leveraging our strong digital capabilities, coupled with TidalScale's advanced technology in revolutionizing data center economics, we will seamlessly enable software-defined server technology for our clients globally," said Gopikrishnan Konnanath, SVP and service offering head- Blockchain and Oracle Services, Infosys.

Infosys’s innovation fund was set up in 2013 with a corpus of $100 million for start-ups and other innovative businesses outside the company. The size of the fund was expanded to $500 million in January 2015.

The fund lost some of its key founding members in FY18 during the senior management churn following former CEO Vishal Sikka’s resignation. The most recent investment announced by the fund was in 2019 when Infosys said it would invest $10 million (nearly ₹70 crore) in California-based artificial intelligence-focused The House Fund II.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated